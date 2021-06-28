PHOTOS: Aly Goni pampers his lady love and birthday girl Jasmin Bhasin in Goa

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni shared pictures of the former’s birthday trip to Goa and Aly revealed his special gift for her.

It’s the birthday of the charming and highly adorable actress of the television industry, Jasmin Bhasin, as she turned 31 on June 28th. The actress celebrated her birthday with the love of her life, Aly Goni, in Goa. The couple along with Ali’s brother’s family had gone to Goa two days ahead of her birthday for having a gala time.

The actress took to her Instagram to offer a glimpse of her birthday celebration in Goa and the enjoyment they had there. Her beau Aly Goni surprised her on her birthday with a new look. He braided his hair for a different look. The actor later took Jasmin’s help to open the braids as he shared that he only did it for his girlfriend. She also shared pictures of the cake she had cut and was looking gorgeous in the red floral print dress she wore for the day.

Actor Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin had shared a video also from the Bigg Boss 14 house, showing their cutest moments from the show, Aly wrote in the caption, “I m posting this video because this show was special we were together 24/7 and we realised so many things .. Thank u for always being on my side Happy Birthday Meri Jaan”.

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni met on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and became good friends. The duo fell in love during the show Bigg Boss 14 and have been together since. They are lovingly called Jasly by their fans. The couple often shares adorable pictures on their social media accounts.

