PHOTOS: Anita Hassanandani looks blissful while enjoying the nature and serene surroundings of Himachal

The renowned name in the television and film industry, Anita Hassanandani has been part of the acting fraternity for a long time now. She rose to fame from her very first TV show Kkavyanjali, and she went on to do numerous other television shows. She was highly appreciated in the show Ye Hai Mohabbatein, for her fabulous fashion sense and the way she carried herself. The actress is very active on social media and has recently shared clicks from her trip to Himachal Pradesh.

The actress is presently enjoying her vacation in Himachal Pradesh as she has shared her pictures from there. She is looking gorgeous in her beige and cheetah print sweatshirt as she enjoys the beautiful weather and lush greenery around her. Her natural look is quite radiant with her beautiful curls down on her shoulders. She captioned, “Loving every bit of Himachal”

See post here-

is married to the businessman Rohit Reddy and they have a little baby named Aaravv. She is presently enjoying motherhood and has taken a short break from her work. She often shares pictures and videos along with her son and husband, on her social media handles. She is also seen engaging in social media trends as she gives them her personal touch.

Anita was last seen in the television show Naagin 3, 4, and 5. She has worked in numerous other television shows including Hare Kanch Ki Choodiyan, Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, Kohi Apna Sa, Kayamath, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kya Dill Mein Hai, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, and other. She has also worked in numerous regional and mainstream movies.

