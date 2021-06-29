PHOTOS: Ankita Lokhande dons a simple yet elegant look as she gets papped with boyfriend Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande and boyfriend Vicky Jain offer cool and comfortable summer vibes as they pose for the paps in Juhu.

Actress Ankita Lokhande is among the most loved actresses on TV screens. She made her presence marked with her impressive performance in the daily soap Pavitra Rishta. She also received numerous awards for her character in the show. Post the show, she has worked in numerous other TV shows including Ek Thhi Naayka, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4, and others. The actress is in a long-term relationship with Vicky Jain. They have been dating for more than three years and share a strong connection. The couple was recently papped in Juhu, Mumbai.

An adorable couple of the television industry, Ankita Lokhande and beau Vicky Jain posed for the Paparazzi. Ankita had donned a printed suit in the combination of white and green. She had donned a bandhani print kurta and it was in angarakha design. The Manikaranika actress paired the long kurta with white palazzo and a green dupatta. Vicky Jain had donned a casual summer look with a simple t-shirt and white trousers. He has also worn a white cap, white shoes, and sunglasses.

See photos-

Ankita Lokande is one of the most popular actresses on social media, owing to her elegant style and her graceful dance moves. There were rumors about the actress being part of Bigg Boss 15, for which she received positive and negative comments. But the actress rubbished all the rumors and shared a post, “It has come to my notice that certain sections of the media have been speculating that I will be participating in Bigg Boss this year. I would like them and everyone at large to know and make a note that I am not going to be a part of the show. The rumours of my participation are baseless."

