PHOTOS: Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly has the cutest expression on being caught taking a selfie

The actress Rupali Ganguly is very active on social media and she enjoys a massive fan following as well. She often shares pictures and videos of herself as well as the people from her personal and professional life. She is very popular on the sets of the show Anupamaa for her lively and happy nature, due to which the atmosphere of the shoot remains light-hearted. As it is evident from her social media posts, she is very fond of taking selfies. She has recently shared a lovely picture of herself as she got caught taking a selfie.

The talented and beautiful actress has shared a gorgeous picture of herself in a yellow kaftan style dress. She had worn a beautiful polka dot dress with tassel work. Her makeup is flawless and has put on pink lipstick. She has accessorized the look with numerous stylish rings and a bangle. She had shared two pics, in which in the first, she is her taking a selfie and the second one is her reaction when someone caught her doing that.

She wrote in the caption, “When I was trying to get a nice selfie VS when I got caught taking that nice selfie We all have been there.. and done that! No denying.”

Rupali Ganguly became famous through the popular sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, in which she played the role of Monisha Sarabhai. Presently she is playing the role of Anupama in one of the most popular and widely watched shows on television screens. Her character is highly appreciated and supported by fans.

