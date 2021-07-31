PHOTOS: Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly jets off to Indore to enjoy a vacay with family

The protagonist of the popular daily soap Anupamaa is the talented actress Rupali Ganguly. She has been portraying the role of a middle-class woman struggling to create her identity. The show and her character are getting a lot of love from the audience. Rupali is a lively and optimistic person in real life. She often gives a glimpse of that on her social media handles. The actress has now taken a short break from her work for a mini vacation. She has also shared a picture of her family as they all boarded the flight.

The Anupamaa actress is gone for holidaying to Indore and her happiness is visible in the photos that she shared. She has shared pictures of her post landing. She wrote in the caption, “Even if God let’s us fly high … we need to make sure we stay grounded !!! Waise Bhole baba ka bulaawa aata hai toh bade style se aata hai With two of my favorite people @ashwinkverma @mmohanty.bby”

See the post here:

Rupali Ganguly had recently shared a post on social media where she wished to go for a vacation. She had shared a picture from a beach trip and caption, “Of blue skies and beautiful landscapes.. a lungful of fresh air, wind in my hair! Take me back now!” She also shared some funny videos with the cast members of the show, which are loved by the fans.

Also read- Anupamaa, 30 July 2021, Written Update: Vanraj and Anupama get an unexpected news