PHOTOS: Arjun Bijlani asks ‘kaun zyada hasta hai’ as he and Divyanka Tripathi compete on the sets of KKK 11

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants, Arjun Bijlani and Divyanka Tripathi are holding a competition with each other, where the one who smiles a lot will be declared the winner. Read on to know more.

Ishq Mein Marjawan and Naagin star will be seen in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 along with other participants. Arjun Bijlani frequently drops pictures on his Instagram to keep the fans updated on what is happening around him. Recently, the handsome actor uploaded a couple of pictures with the co-contestant, Dahiya. In one of the pictures, the duo can be seen competing with each other in a smiling competition, for which Arjun captioned the post as “Who do you think will win the smile competition… kaun zyaada hasta hai !! #kkk11 #khatronkekhiladi”.

In the pictures, Divyanka can be seen wearing a black tee and camouflage joggers whereas Arjun was wearing a t-shirt with a funny print on it that says “Tera Bhai Sambhal Lega!”Arjun and Divyanka are holding a confident pose looking directly at the camera with Khatron Ke Khiladi jackets on their shoulders. This picture gives a clear idea of their determination for the actual competition and as to who will lift the trophy this season. The contestants of the show are currently shooting in Cape Town and apart from the shoot, they are having real fun.

Take a look at Arjun Bijlani’s Instagram-

Recently, Rahul Vaidya, Shweta Tripathi, and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya posted pictures with the host of the show, Rohit Shetty. The contestants are all praise for the talented director, host, and most importantly, their stunt coach.

In this season, we are going to see Arjun Bijlani, Varun Sood, Shweta Tripathi, Divyanka Tripathi, Nikki Tamboli, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Anushka Sen, Aastha Gill, Vishal Aditya Singh, Sana Makbul competing against each other for the trophy. The show will hit your television screens from July 21.

