PHOTOS: Arjun Bijlani is having gala time as he gets clicked with the 'boys of KKK11'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Arjun Bijlani talked about the good bond he has formed with the boys of the show and shared a glimpse of that on social media.

is one of the contestants of the stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The show is being hosted by the famous action director Rohit Shetty and the shooting for the same is going on in Cape Town, South Africa. In the show, the celebrities have to perform stunts and adventurous activities. Apart from the shooting, the contestants have a great time together. The Naagin fame actor has recently shared a picture of the fun times that the boys are having there.

Arjun Bijlani shared the picture of all the boys’ contestants of the show on social media. He wrote that the time flew by so quickly in Cape Town, because of the strong friendship he shares with the contestants. In the picture we can see Rahul Vaidya, Arjun Bijlani, Vishal Singh, Varun Sood, and Abhinav Shukla. The background of the picture is also fabulous as they are surrounded by lush greenery. Arjun Bijlani wrote in the caption, “Honestly #kkk11 aise hi nikla hai .. haste haste kat jayenge raste !!”

See post here-

The show Khatron Ke Khiladi is the most loved adventure show on

TV. The contestants of the show often share fun BTS pictures and videos. The shooting for Season 11 is in full swing and it will be wrapped up very soon. The trailer of the show is already out and the fans of the show are very excited. It will be aired by the last week of July.

