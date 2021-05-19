PHOTOS: Asim Riaz & Himanshi Khurana look cool in all black casual outfit as they get spotted at airport

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana spotted at the airport together while making their way out. They looked very sporty and cool

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are the most loved couple on television. They first met in the reality show and have been going strong since then. The couple enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Their sizzling chemistry still makes headlines and their pictures go viral in no time. Most of the time they have been spotted together and also give us a major couple goals. Every now and then their marriage rumours come up but the couple never opens about it.

Today, they were spotted together while coming out of the Mumbai airport. Both were seen wearing all black casual outfits with their mask also in black. The couple even waved at the shutterbugs and also pose for them. Himanshi opted for minimalistic makeup but did not remove her mask. She also wore a brown coloured jacket while Asim kept it all black. Both were looking very cool and sporty in the attire. It is not known from where they were returning.

Recently, Asim had said that it is too early for marriage and currently the couple wants to focus on their work. He promised whenever marriage will happen they will share wedding details with fans. There have been numerous instances in the past where there were rumours about their breakup surfaced but the couple did not get affected. The couple has been seen in many music videos together also.

Take a look at the pictures here:

