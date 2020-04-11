PHOTOS: Beyhadh 2's Shivin Narang turns hairstylist as he gives his father a haircut amid COVID 19 lockdown

Shivin Narang has turned a hairstylist now amid the lockdown period as he is seen giving his father a haircut. Check out the pictures.

If there is one actor who is currently basking with success, it is definitely Shivin Narang. The handsome hunk can make anyone go weak on their knees with his good looks and attractive charm. Just like other celebs from the TV industry, Shivin has been enjoying his quarantine break with family members that is evident from his social media posts. The actor has also been constantly keeping in touch with his fans through social media by sharing pictures and videos.

In the midst of all this, Shivin has shared a few pictures on his Instagram handle in which he is seen showing his creative side as well. The actor is seen chopping off his father Girish Narang’s hair and giving him a cool look as seen in the pictures. He opts for a simple and comfy outfit consisting of a grey t-shirt and black track pants. Well, of course, we cannot take our eyes off Shivin’s beaming smile in the picture, right?

Check out the pictures shared by Shivin Narang below:

As of now, the actor is seen in the popular show Beyhadh 2 co-starring , Ashish Chowdhry and Rohit Verma in the lead roles. He portrays the role of Rudra Roy in the high voltage drama which is faring quite well at the TRP charts of late. People also love his on-screen chemistry with co-star Jennifer Winget in the same. Shivin has been a part of another popular reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi hosted by noted Bollywood filmmaker, Rohit Shetty.

(ALSO READ: Beyhadh 2's Shivin Narang and Jennifer Winget posing for a selfie with a dog in a BTS photo is all things cute)

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More