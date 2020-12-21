  1. Home
  2. tv

PHOTOS: Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa arrive at NCB office again

Today, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa have arrived at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai for the second time. Take a look.
20681 reads Mumbai Updated: December 21, 2020 04:45 pm
Popular comedian Bharti Singh and husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa has again arrived at the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai today. The couple was arrested by the NCB officials after they raided and procured ganja from their residence last month. Now, according to the Times of India report, on Saturday, the NCB was allowed to amend one of three pleas it moved during the time of seeking cancellation of bail granted to Bharti and Haarsh. On January 11, the pleas will come up for hearing.

Last month, NCB conducted raids at three places, which includes Haarsh and Bharti's production house office and residence in Mumbai. The probe started after the mysterious death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14. Earlier, NCB raided actor Arjun Rampal's residence as well and later, he was summoned by the agency. Today, the actor has also arrived at the NCB office for further questioning by the agency. Earlier, citing personal reasons, the actor sought out some time to appear before the NCB.

Take a look at Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa’s pictures here:

Last month, Arjun Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades’s brother was arrested by the NCB in another drug case. The NCB had also seized a small quantity of Hashish and Alprazolam tablets from his residence.

So far, the NCB has arrested more than 23 people in Bollywood drug probe, which includes Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, the late actor’s house manager Samuel Miranda and house help Dipesh Sawant. On October 7, Rhea Chakraborty was granted bail by the Bombay High Court. Later, the bail plea of her brother, Showik Chakraborty, was also granted by the court.

Also Read: Comedian Bharti Singh arrested by NCB in drugs case; Her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s interrogation underway

Credits :Viral Bhayani

