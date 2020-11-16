PHOTOS: Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla & his mom adhere to the 'new normal' as they step out in the city

Sidharth Shukla flew down to Mumbai from Chandigarh sometime back. Meanwhile, check out his latest pictures.

Sidharth Shukla was already a heartthrob for many even before entering Bigg Boss 13 as a contestant last year. The actor then won heaps of praise for his stint in the reality show hosted by and eventually became the winner. Ardent fans cannot forget his fun banters and regular nok-jhoks with fellow housemate Shehnaaz Gill. The two of them share a great camaraderie even now and are often spotted together at various events and occasions much to everyone’s excitement.

As we speak of this, Sidharth has been once again snapped by the paparazzi in the city some time back. He is accompanied by his mother and both of them readily oblige the shutterbugs for a few photos. Sid opts for a simple outfit that includes a white t-shirt and black jeans. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor lovingly holds his mom as they pose for the camera. Both of them are all masked up and adhere to the new normal.

Check out the pictures below:

For the unversed, Sidharth Shukla accompanied Shehnaaz Gill to Chandigarh sometime back thereby raising curiosity among fans. It was later revealed that the two of them have collaborated for a new project. Earlier, they had already teamed up for a music video titled Bhula Dunga that received a humongous response from the audience. Sidharth has also become an avid social media user as of now and often treats his fans with new posts. On the obvious front, Shehnaaz never fails to leave a comment on them.

Also Read: Sidharth Shukla poses for a handsome PIC in a metallic shiny jacket; Fans can't stop gushing over his hot look

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×