PHOTOS: Bigg Boss 13's Devoleena Bhattacharjee flashes her beaming smile while basking in the glow of sunlight

OMG girl Devoleena Bhattacharjee has a loyal fan base and there is no second doubt about it. She was already a well-known actress before her entry as a contestant in Bigg Boss 13. However, needless to say, the Bengali beauty’s popularity rose to further heights after taking part in the popular reality show. In fact, many people had already started predicting that the actress would be one of the potential finalists of the controversial show hosted by .

However, as luck would have it, Devoleena had to leave the show halfway owing to her serious back injury. However, she did come back to Bigg Boss for a brief period to support thereby getting love from the Indian viewers yet again. Ardent fans of Bigg Boss 13 will surely miss all her ‘OMG’ moments from the show including her cute banters with Sidharth Shukla with whom she shared a good rapport throughout the show.

Of late, the actress is quite active on social media and has been keeping in touch with her fans regularly by sharing her pictures and videos. As we speak of this, Devo, as her fans fondly call her, has shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle in which she looks undeniably pretty. The Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress is seen wearing an off-shoulder yellow outfit teamed up with matching floral earrings embedded with white stones at the bottom. The actress is posing for the pictures while standing on her balcony which is pretty clear from the blurry background.

Check out the latest pictures of Devoleena Bhattacharjee below:

The actress also adds a thoughtful caption along with the post that reads, “Be at peace with the broken pieces.” On the professional front, Devoleena initially rose to fame with her role as the innocent daughter-in-law Gopi in the popular show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. Her on-screen chemistry with co-star Mohammad Nazim was loved by the audience. It is still considered one of the most popular television shows which fared well at the TRP charts too. Numerous remakes of the show have been made to date.

Coming back to Devoleena, she recently landed herself into trouble after having commented on Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s chemistry in their music video Bhula Dunga. The actress had stated that although she liked Sidharth in the show, she found Shehnaaz a bit too young in front of the latter. This led to a huge uproar on social media especially among the #SidNaaz fans who trolled her mercilessly for the same. A former contender of Shehnaaz Gill’s show, Mayur Verma also lashed out at the actress and asked her to apologize to all the fans of Sidharth and Shehnaaz. Devoleena was quick to respond to the same and gave Mayur a taste of his own medicine through a war of words with him on social media. She also filed a complaint against one of the trolls who had reportedly abused her mother too through an audio clip. As revealed by the actress in an interview, she is now completely done with the entire issue.

