PHOTOS: Bigg Boss 13's Mahira Sharma all set to resume shoot; Spotted at Mumbai airport with mask and gloves

Bigg Boss 13 fame Mahira Sharma was spotted at the Mumbai airport today morning as she headed out to resume shooting amid Unlock Phase 1. The actress was seen sporting cool casuals, and covered up with mask and hand gloves for safety. Take a look.

Mahira Sharma made many heads turn with her amazing stint in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Whether it was her fights with co-contestants or her strong bond with Paras Chhabra or standing up for what she feels is right, Mahira surely grabbed eyeballs for whatever she did. While some considered her to be a weak contestant, the beautiful almost reached the last leg of the show. Though she did not win the BB 13 trophy, she won the hearts of millions and craved a special place for herself in their hearts.

While the country has been in lockdown for almost three months, things are now starting to get back to normal in a phased manner. Slowly and steadily, everyone is getting back on toes to start work amid the Unlock Phase 1. Shootings of many TV shows have begun, and actors are back on their sets to face the camera and adapt to the 'new normal.' And now, Mahira Sharma is also all set to resume work and begin shooting once again. The beautiful actress was spotted at the Mumbai airport today morning in her cool casuals, as she headed to work once again. Apparently, Mahira is travelling to Delhi for some shooting, but further details about her project are not known yet.

Dressed in a black t-shirt, blue pants, and shoes, Mahira looked all set to take her flight journey in a comfortable manner. With open tresses and minimal makeup, Mahira looked gorgeous as ever. The young and talented actress took all safety precautions as she was seen covered in a black face mask and white hand gloves. She also posed for the paparazzi, and flashed her beaming smile. Well, her cutesy expressions will certainly swoon you off your feet.

Take a look at Mahira's airport look here:

Well, we're wondering which shoot is Mahira going to resume, is it her Punjabi film with 'good friend' Paras Chhabra or does she have some surprise for her fans? Well, only time will tell. Meanwhile, Mahira and Paras are gearing up to release their second music video together, 'Hashtag Love Soniyea.' What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×