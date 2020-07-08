PHOTOS: Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill is a sight to behold in a black outfit but her expressions steal the show

Shehnaaz Gill of Bigg Boss 13 fame enjoys a huge fan following on social media. Meanwhile, check out some of the latest pictures of the gorgeous diva.

Shehnaaz Gill became a household name post her stint in Bigg Boss 13 and we all know the reason behind the same. Often termed as ‘Punjab Ki ,’ the diva was the center of attraction in the reality show and entertained the audience to the fullest with her hilarious banters. We cannot move forward without having mentioned her sweet and sour bond with fellow contestant Sidharth Shukla inside the BB house. Undoubtedly, she was the star of the show.

Although Shehnaaz could not win Bigg Boss, fans still remember her fond memories from the show. Apart from that, the Veham star is frequently active on social media and keeps on sharing pictures and videos. She has recently shared a few pictures on Instagram which are unmissable. Shehnaaz is a sight to behold in a traditional black kurta as she poses for the camera. She also wears a pair of large golden earrings to match her outfit. However, it’s her killer expressions that steal the show here.

Check out the latest pictures of Shehnaaz Gill below:

Shehnaaz appeared in another reality show after Bigg Boss 13 which is Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. The Punjabi beauty was supposed to choose her prospective groom from the show. However, as everyone knows, she walked out of the show without choosing a partner. On the professional front, Shehnaaz has appeared in a couple of music videos in the past few months that include Bhula Dunga opposite Sidharth Shukla and Keh Gayi Sorry that has been crooned by Jassie Gill.

ALSO READ Shehnaaz Gill shares a beautiful monochrome PHOTO as she enjoys Mumbai rains; Mahhi Vij is all hearts for her

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×