  1. Home
  2. tv

PHOTOS: Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill is a sight to behold in a black outfit but her expressions steal the show

Shehnaaz Gill of Bigg Boss 13 fame enjoys a huge fan following on social media. Meanwhile, check out some of the latest pictures of the gorgeous diva.
2317 reads Mumbai
PHOTOS: Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill is a sight to behold in a black outfit but her expressions steal the showPHOTOS: Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill is a sight to behold in a black outfit but her expressions steal the show
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Shehnaaz Gill became a household name post her stint in Bigg Boss 13 and we all know the reason behind the same. Often termed as ‘Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif,’ the diva was the center of attraction in the reality show and entertained the audience to the fullest with her hilarious banters. We cannot move forward without having mentioned her sweet and sour bond with fellow contestant Sidharth Shukla inside the BB house. Undoubtedly, she was the star of the show.

Although Shehnaaz could not win Bigg Boss, fans still remember her fond memories from the show. Apart from that, the Veham star is frequently active on social media and keeps on sharing pictures and videos. She has recently shared a few pictures on Instagram which are unmissable. Shehnaaz is a sight to behold in a traditional black kurta as she poses for the camera. She also wears a pair of large golden earrings to match her outfit. However, it’s her killer expressions that steal the show here.

Check out the latest pictures of Shehnaaz Gill below:

Shehnaaz appeared in another reality show after Bigg Boss 13 which is Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. The Punjabi beauty was supposed to choose her prospective groom from the show. However, as everyone knows, she walked out of the show without choosing a partner. On the professional front, Shehnaaz has appeared in a couple of music videos in the past few months that include Bhula Dunga opposite Sidharth Shukla and Keh Gayi Sorry that has been crooned by Jassie Gill.

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput anniversary: Check out the couple’s interesting revelations
Aashiqui boy Rahul Roy on walking away from films, Mahesh Bhatt, outsider, Bigg Boss, insecurities
Ranveer Singh - The ultimate king of fashion in Bollywood
Aashiqui girl Anu Aggarwal on her casting couch experience, #MeToo, charging 80000 for a shoot
Tara Sutaria’s skincare secrets DECODED
Mira Rajput’s TOP controversies
Mohena Kumari Singh’s detailed Covid 19 journey: Dos, Don’ts, battling anxiety
BeerBiceps aka Ranveer Allahbadia on fitness, being obese & fatshamed, judgmental relatives
Saroj Khan Passes Away: From child artist to Bollywood’s legendary choreographer; Here’s her inspiring journey
Erica Fernandes on her most googled search to her BF dealing with her mood swings
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s magical love story

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement