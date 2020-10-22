PHOTOS: Bigg Boss 14 contestant Shehzad Deol gets papped for the first time post his elimination from the show

Shehzad Deol, who was recently eliminated from Bigg Boss 14, was spotted at the Mumbai airport as he was leaving the city.

Bigg Boss 14 has been a show which never fails to surprise the contestants and audience. The show, which started with a bang, has been coming up with some of the most unexpected twists lately. From seniors , Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan making rules for the freshers, to in house fights and tasks, everything about this popular reality show has managed to keep the audience intrigued. However, it was the elimination segment that came as a shocker for everyone. After all, this time the elimination wasn’t done on the basis of votes.

Instead, it was the housemates including the seniors who made this decision. After Sara Gurpal, Shehzad Deol became the second contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss 14. His elimination also left the audience brimming with an opinion and the netizens have expressed their disappointment for the same. Amid this, Shehzad was spotted at the Mumbai airport today. To note, this was the first time that he was papped post his stint in Bigg Boss 14. The Punjabi Munda was looking dapper in his black t-shirt and dark grey jeans which he had paired with denim jacket and mustard coloured turban.

To note, Shehzad has been quite disappointed with his elimination from the popular reality show and penned a cryptic post for the same. He wrote, “I thought it would be a fair fame. I thought I was on a two way road, but the journey has ended too soon. One which though has given me the love and support from all of you!!! I know if it was upto you guys, I would have been inside.”

