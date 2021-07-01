PHOTOS: 'Bigg Boss 14’ winner Rubina Dilaik says ‘hello July’, slays her denim on denim look

Rubina Dilaik is all excited to welcome the month of July. She posted a trail of pictures of herself in a denim outfit. Scroll below to see.

Rubina Dilaik is among the most talked-about in the telly industry and she never fails to make heads turn with her panache. She has been winning hearts with not only her impressive looks but impeccable acting skills. Rubina loves to keep her fans updated by sharing posts on her personal life. She won the title of 'Bigg Boss 14'. Throughout the season she treated her fans with her stunning looks and left them awestruck. On Thursday, the reality show winner took to her Instagram to welcome the month of July.

She dropped a trail of pictures on the photo-sharing application and wrote, “Hello July”. It seems like Rubina is all excited to start the month on a fresh note. The actress, who made her acting debut with 'Chotti Bahu' in 2008, looked gorgeous in the picture series. She took her casual look a notch higher. Donned in denim ripped jeans along with a denim jacket over her lace bralette, Rubina nailed her entire look. She accessorized her outfit with neckpieces and her hairdo stole the entire look. Rubina also flaunted the back of her denim jacket which had a print on--‘Boss Lady’.

Take a look:

From her saree to her casuals, Rubina clearly aces every look she dons. On the professional front, she is well-known for essaying the role of Radhika in ‘Chotti Bahu’ and Soumya Singh in ‘Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’. Apart from that, Rubina has also made appearances in shows including ‘Saas Bina Sasural’, ‘Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed’, ‘Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev’.

