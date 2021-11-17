PHOTOS: Bigg Boss 15’s Ieshaan Sehgaal & Miesha Iyer dressed casually spotted at the airport

Ieshaan Sehgaal and Miesha Iyer are the latest couples in tinsel town. Ieshaan and Miesha appeared in Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15 together. Ieshaan and Miesha on Wednesday got papped by the photographers at the Mumbai airport. Ieshaan can be seen wearing a light pink hoodie with black jeans and white sneakers. Miesha on the other hand went for a red sweatshirt with black shorts and black boots. The couple was photographed at Mumbai airport arrival. Ieshaan had recently posted a video on his Instagram account where he can be seen adorably kissing Miesha.

After getting evicted from the show, Miesha spoke candidly about her relationship with Ieshaan to India TV and said, “If it was just for the game, we would have planned better. We would have not wanted to look foolish. It was very organic and we ourselves didn't understand how this started. But then we realize that a week in Bigg Boss is like a month in the real world. Normally, you go on a few dates, meet each other quite a few times or maybe watch a movie. You're hardly spending like four hours with that person. But here in Bigg Boss, our relationship started with live-in.”

Miesha also spoke about processing her rejection and mentioned that she is feeling the Bigg Boss hangover and she did not know why she got evicted from the show so soon. Miesha mentioned that she yet has not spoken to her near and dear ones about the eviction.

