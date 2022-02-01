PHOTOS: Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash spotted shooting for upcoming show Naagin 6

It was on Bigg Boss 15 grand finale day the makers of Naagin 6 announced the lead actress of the show. And she is none other than Tejasswi Prakash. The actress, who has just lifted the winner’s trophy, is on cloud nine. Well, the first promo featuring her is also released and fans are super excited to see her on-screen. And today the actress has started shooting for the show too. She was spotted on the sets wearing a simple ethnic attire.

Tejasswi was seen wearing a white colour with pink flower print kurta and churidaar. She was walking on the lanes when shutterbugs clicked her. The actress immediately waved at them and also posed for them. Talking about the promo, we see Tejasswi in a science lab, destroying everything she touches. By the looks of it, the show might have a COVID element as it mentioned of a pandemic during the promo. Reportedly, Sudha Chandran, Urvashi Dholakia and Mahek Chahal are amongst others who will be featured in this season of 'Naagin'.

Well, the makers have mentioned when the show will be aired on Colors. It will start on February 12. Ekta Kapoor had captioned, “Apne bhavya roop aur teeno kaal ki shaktiyon se duniya ko bachaane a rahi hai Naagin !!! Naagin 6 !! 12th February se Sat and Sun raat 8 baje only on Colors !!!”

Speaking about the previous Naagins, a number of actresses have donned the role including-- Mouni Roy, Adaa Khan, Surbhi Jyoti, Anita Hassanandani, Nia Sharma and Surbhi Chandna.

