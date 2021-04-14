  1. Home
PHOTOS: Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill looks sleek in a trendy new attire as she got papped out in the city

Shehnaaz Gill from Bigg Boss 13 got snapped by the shutterbugs during a brand photoshoot wearing sleek and trendy attire as she smiled and posed for the lens.
1970 reads Mumbai
Shehnaaz Gill from Punjab became a household name after Bigg Boss 13 because of her gregarious vibe and kind-heartedness on the show. Shehnaaz Gill recently came under the focal length of shutterbugs lenses as she was out and about in the city of Mumbai. Shehnaaz was dressed up fashionably wearing a black top, line skirt, and brown boot heels. Right in the middle of the day, Shehnaaz posed elegantly for the cameras and donned a beautiful smile. She was also sporting a silver christ cross pendant to match her outfit.

Shehnaaz’s latest short hair avatar has been loved by her ardent followers. Her fashion sense of wearing a short dress was on point considering the climatic humidity of Mumbai is on a rise in this season. Shehnaaz’s high ponytail with fringe-styled hair straight in front with stripe patterned skirt was giving out the rock chick vibe from the 80’s ultra-cool fashion trend. Shehnaaz looked confident as she smiled and waved for the paparazzi particularly because she has been in the showbiz limelight continuously after Bigg Boss 13 ended.

Shehnaaz has been active on social media as she gets a lot of love and adulation from her fans. Shehnaaz posted a video in the same outfit on Instagram where she grooved and posed on the Justin Bieber song Intentions feat. Quavo. Shehnaaz was standing in front of her swanky wardrobe when she was rollicking her wonderful attire to millions of followers on Instagram. Fans reacted to her weight loss transformation in the comments by supporting her thoroughly in the endeavor and making heart emojis in the thousands for their favorite star.

Also Read| Shehnaaz Gill recreates 90’s heroine look with a bold red lip and blushed cheeks; SEE PHOTO

Credits :Shehnaaz Gill pics credit Viral Bhayani

