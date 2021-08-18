PHOTOS: Bigg Boss OTT’s first eliminated contestant Urfi Javed poses in a classy outfit; Seen yet?

Urfi Javed became the first contestant to get eliminated from the latest season Bigg Boss OTT hosted by . In a recent chat with TOI, Urfi mentioned that she was very confident about not getting evicted from the show for the first four weeks at least. She said, “When I had entered the show, I was confident that for the first four weeks I will not be evicted. The eviction never came to my mind only. In fact, I still cry inconsolably even though it's been three days to my eviction, as I feel really heavy emotionally at the moment."

Urfi recently posed in a classy avatar in Mumbai, She wore lovely attire as she posed for the camera with a bright smile. Urfi had also spoken about the fact that she can’t come to terms with her early eviction. She said, “I have still not come to terms with the fact that I came out of the Bigg Boss house so soon.” Adding to it she mentioned, “If I analyze, I have given the most entertaining content, but I think I couldn't make a connection which is the format of the show. However, I am happy that people are sad with my eviction, both the contestants and the viewers and so much love is pouring for me in this short time.”

Take a look at the photos:

Bigg Boss OTT has garnered a lot of hype amongst the fans. The show is constantly presenting the contestants with interesting tasks. Bigg Boss OTT is streaming on Voot. The show premiere online on August 8.

