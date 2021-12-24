PHOTOS: Birthday boy Ravi Dubey celebrates Matsya Kaand success with wifey Sargun Mehta

It was a double celebration for actor Ravi Dubey on Thursday, December 23. The star who is currently basking in the success of his recently released web show Mastya Kaand, turned 38 recently. To top it off, his web series has also reportedly garnered about 100 M views on the OTT platform. Hence, a special event was organised for the birthday boy in Bandra and Ravi Dubey was spotted beaming with joy.

In the photos, we can see Ravi Dubey donning a plain formal shirt which was matched with white spotless trousers. Sports shoes, quirky sunglasses and a statement watch finished Dubey’s look. Meanwhile, wife Sargun Mehta brought her ace silver glimmer game in a body-hugging statement dress which was paired with matching heels. Bold lips and sleek hair left open completed her look.

Take a look at the photos below:

Speaking of Matsya Kaand, the plot of the movie revolves around the life of sharp conman Matsya Thada essayed by Ravi Dubey. He ranks up in the hit list of the police officials because of his notorious crime but he always manages to slip past the cops. However, destiny takes a sudden twist when ACP Tejraj Shah is assigned the task to arrest him. What follows after is an entertaining cat and mouse chase.

