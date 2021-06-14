PHOTOS: Birthday girl Sana Makbul looks adorable as she celebrates her special day with cupcakes

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Sana Makbul is one happy birthday girl as she shares an adorable picture holding balloons.

It’s the birthday of popular and very adorable actress Sana Makbul, and she has shared a picture of herself on social media. The actress Sana Makbul is famous for her acting chops on the show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?, Arjun, and others. The actress is at present one of the contestants of the stunt reality shows Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, which is being shot in Cape Town. In the show, the actress has to perform stunts and do adventures for winning the competition.

On the 28th birthday of the actress, she has shared a cute picture of herself on social media. She has worn a yellow short dress with white shoes. She is sitting on a dock and holding red heart-shaped balloons. Her hair is straight and she is looking stunning in the pictures. She shared in the caption, “My dillll goes “cupcakes” Happy to to me”

See post here-

The friends of the actress Sana Makbul wished her on her special day like Adaa Khan wrote., “Happy birthday gurl god bless”, Kishwer Merchant wrote, “Happy birthday prettiness”, Ashita Dhawan wrote, “Happy birthday doll”, etc.

The actress made her television debut with the show MTV Scooty Teen Diva in 2009. Since then, she has worked in numerous other TV shows including Ishaan: Sapno Ko Awaaz De, Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2, Aadat Se Majboor, Vish, etc. She had also participated in Femina Miss India and bagged the title of Femina Miss Beautiful Smile 2012. The actress has worked in South Indian movies including, Dikkulu Choodaku Ramayya, Rangoon, etc.

Also read- KKK11: Arjun Bijlani & Sana Makbul pose for lively PICS; Get photobombed by THIS contestant

Credits :Pinkvilla Desk

Share your comment ×