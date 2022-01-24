PHOTOS: Bride-to-be Mouni Roy stuns in black as she makes appearance ahead of her wedding

Bollywood’s OG fashionista, Mouni Roy rarely goes wrong when it comes to her voguish style. The actor can slip into any silhouette, giving fans a perfect red carpet moment with each look. However, what impresses us the most is her off-duty looks. Speaking of which, on Monday, January 24, the Brahmastra actor was spotted in the city just days ahead of her wedding. During her latest appearance, the soon bride-to-be was seen cementing her love for black.

Dressed in a cozy all-black ensemble, Mouni opted for a comfy slipper and statement bag. Sleek hair left open and sunglasses finished her entire look. However, what stole the entire limelight was the cool imprint on her crop top. Going by the photo, it seems Mouni Roy was in haste but she did not fail to interact with the paps. The actress also waved at the shutterbugs before leaving. Check out the photos below:

Mouni Roy is all set to tie the knot with beau Suraj Nambiar this week. As per reports, the lovebirds will get hitched on 26 and 27th January. It appears that the couple had organized a grand wedding, however, due to the spike in COVID-19 cases, the marriage ceremony will now be an intimate celebration with close friends and family members.

