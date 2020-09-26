  1. Home
PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash joins actress at the NCB office for questioning

After Deepika Padukone, her manager Karishma Prakash has arrived at the Narcotics Control Bureau office in Mumbai. Deepika and Karishma will be quizzed by the agency regarding the drug nexus in Bollywood.
14772 reads Mumbai Updated: September 26, 2020 11:51 am
Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash arrives NCB guest house for the second consecutive day
That Karishma Parkash was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) today (September 26, 2020) for the second time was known to all. She was interrogated by the agency yesterday, but they asked her to appear again for a consecutive questioning today also. It was only a few hours ago that Deepika Padukone had arrived at the NCB guest house for a probe in the Bollywood drug nexus. 

Now, Deepika's manager Karishma has also reached the NCB office in Mumbai for interrogation again. Karishma was snapped outside the NCB guest house for further probe, almost an hour after Deepika's arrival. Karishma was spotted coming out of a car with her face covered in a mask and a handbag in her hand. Apart from Deepika and Karishma, Bollywood actresses Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan are also going to appear before the NCB today for alleged links in the drug case.

Take a look at Karishma's photos outside the NCB office today: 

The Mumbai Police have tightened the security outside the NCB guest house as three well-known Bollywood actresses will visit the place for interrogation. According to previous media reports, in her questioning with the NCB yesterday, Karishma has allegedly confessed about the Whatsapp group chats about Narcotics. Karishma has reportedly confessed to the NCB that Deepika Padukone was the admin of the WhatsApp chat group related to drugs.

Reportedly, the 'in question' Whatsapp group had only three members including, Jaya Saha, Karishma Prakash, and Deepika Padukone. The chat group dates back to the year 2017. Deepika will be questioned about the alleged drug chats of 2017, and also about the payments of the same. 

