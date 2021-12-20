PHOTOS: Disha Parmar in green saree will leave you spellbound, hubby Rahul Vaidya looks dashing in black

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are one of the most talked about couples of the Indian Television industry. On Monday, December 20, the Bade Acche Lagte Hain star took to social media to share a slew of stunning photographs and they look nothing less than royalty. Going by her post, it seems that the actors recently attended the Sangeet function of their close friends and to grace the event, the duo brought their ace traditional game into play.

Disha Parmar opted for a stunning floral green saree which was paired with a matching blouse accentuated with embroidery work. She completed her look with golden chunky earrings and a red statement clutch. Meanwhile, bold lips, sleek hair left open and a small bindi on her forehead rounded off Parmar’s look. Speaking of Rahul Vaidya, the singer looked dapper in black attire which was paired with formal shoes. The couple looked extremely happy as the camera captured them together.

Take a look at the post below:

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya tied the knot in the month of July, this year. Talking about Rahul and Disha’s wedding, the bride’s best friend Vedika Bhandari exclusively told Pinkvilla, “It was wonderful, actually perfect. You know fairy tales do come true. They (Disha and Rahul) were very excited, but I think they were also very tired. They are happy, and I am happy that they are finally married”. For those unaware, the duo confessed their feelings for each other on national television during the show Bigg Boss 14.

