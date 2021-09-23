PHOTOS: Disha Parmar pens a warm birthday wish for ‘love of her life’ Rahul Vaidya: Am lucky that I got you

Disha Parmar is on cloud nine and why not? After all, it’s her husband Rahul Vaidya’s birthday. The actress took to her Instagram space and penned a warm birthday wish for Rahul and called him ‘love of her life’. Besides penning a heartfelt wish for Rahul, Disha also shared some adorable pictures from her honeymoon in the Maldives.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar were in the headlines after the couple recently tied the knots. Rahul had proposed to her ladylove on the national television in Bigg Boss 14. Soon after their marriage, the couple got busy with their work. And finally, this morning, Disha and Rahul were spotted at the airport as the couple jetted off to celebrate their honeymoon and singer's birthday. As soon as the clock ticked 12, Disha took to her gram and wrote, “Happy birthday to the Love of My Life! Am lucky that i got you!” In the loved-up picture, Disha can be seen hugging Rahul while the duo posed for some happy snaps. The actress looked gorgeous in a orange colour outfit, while Rahul was seen dressed in a comfy t-shirt and shorts.