PHOTOS: Disha Parmar 'Sea zing the day' in a pink bikini as she chills with Rahul Vaidya in Maldives

It was Rahul Vaidya’s birthday on 23rd September. He and Disha Parmar have gone of a beach holiday to enjoy the birthday weekend. Disha Parmar has been sharing pictures from their Maldives trip on social media. She recently shared her bikini pictures and left fans amazed. She has shared pictures on Instagram flaunting her beach bod along with hubby Rahul.

Disha Parmar is presently playing the role of Priya in the show Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2. She had taken some time off from work for celebrating the birthday of Rahul Vaidya post their marriage. She looks gorgeous in pink and monochrome print bikini. She has paired it with a floral print shrug. She has applied light makeup and baby pink lipstick to match the look. She is seen enjoying herself on a windy day at the beach. She captioned, “Sea-zing the Day!”

See photos here:

The actress got married to Rahul Vaidya on 16th July this year. She has shared an adorable picture with Rahul on the beach as she wished him happy birthday. She captioned, “Happy Birthday to the Love of My Life! Am lucky that i got you! @rahulvaidyarkv”.