PHOTOS: Divya Agarwal, Raqesh Bapat & Shamita Shetty shine at Bigg Boss OTT finale

The highly awaited day of the reality show Bigg Boss OTT hosted by is finally here. The first of its kind Bigg Boss OTT 2021 Grand Finale will announce the winner’s name today. Like every year, this season of the reality show too hit headlines owing to the fights, controversies, and contestants. After successful six weeks, the 5 final contestants selected are Shamita Shetty, Divya Agarwal, Raqesh Bapat, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal.

The Bigg Boss OTT is all set to pull its curtains down after around 6 weeks of unlimited entertainment and fun. As the grand finale is here, the contestants were spotted looking their best for the big day. Divya Agarwal and Raqesh Bapat were snapped together. Divya Agarwal looked stunning in a shimmery short dress while Raqesh grabbed eyeballs in his formal suit teamed up with a shinny blazer on top. Meanwhile, paps also spotted Shamita Shetty. The Bigg Boss contestant dressed to impress in an all-yellow outfit. The diva accessorized her attire with green drop earrings and tied her hair back. Besides the final contestants, Neha Bhasin was also seen at the Bigg Boss OTT finale. Neha opted for a white ruffle outfit for the evening. Akshara Singh, Millind Gaba and Ridhima Pandit were also clicked.

A while ago, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa entered the house and entertained everyone with their jokes. The grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT will be a star-studded evening with numerous celebs, as well as ex-contestants, being part of the show including Jasmin Bhasin, , Karan Wahi and others.