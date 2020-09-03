PHOTOS: Divyanka Tripathi comes across cute cats as she takes a stroll; Pens feelings in an ode

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya bumped into some adorable stray cats while taking a walk on Mumbai's roads. The actress shared pictures with the feline animals as she enjoyed her time with them. Take a look.

Dahiya is one most caring, and loving celebrities in the Indian Television industry. The actress has a friendly nature and is known for spreading love. She believes in staying optimistic and finding positivity in life, and her latest social media post is just proof of that. Just a few hours ago, Divyanka took to her Instagram handle to share 'happy' pictures with new friends. Are you wondering who are DTD's, new pals? Well, they are some kittens, and the actress recently gave a glimpse of her fun time with them.

The beautiful actress revealed that she met some adorable cats on the streets of Mumbai while taking a walk, and was awestruck by their beauty. She clicked pictures while playing with them, and making the most of the moment. The smile on her face makes it evident that she was utterly happy bump into these beautiful creatures and spend some time with them. In the pictures, Divyanka is seen lovingly caressing the feline animals, and it is a sight to behold.

With these awe-inspiring pictures, Divyanka also expressed the feelings of her 'special meeting' with these cats with an ode. She wrote, 'फिर रही थी मुंबई की सड़कें ताकते, उसने ज़िन्दगी दिखा दी!' Well, we must say, when it comes to putting down feelings in words, nobody can do it better than Divyanka, she has the gift of this art. Also not to miss, Divyanka looked ethereal in her brown and white printed traditional attire.

Take a look at Divyanka's recent post here:

On the professional front, Divyanka was last seen in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein opposite , the show went off-air in December last year. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

