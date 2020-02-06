PHOTOS: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya asks husband Vivek Dahiya ‘Aata Kya Khandala’; His response makes her blush

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and husband Vivek Dahiya's fun banter on Instagram is all things cute.

Being one of the most adorable Television couples, and Vivek Dahiya's love story has been nothing less than a Bollywood romantic flick. Divyanka was a household name after her first show Banoo Main Teri Dulhann. But it was on the sets of her next show Yeh Hain Mohabbatein when the Cupid aimed his love arrows at Divyanka and Vivek Dahiya. Even though the two did not have a lot of scenes together in the show, co-star Pankaj Bhatia introduced them to each other and it led to a beautiful relationship.

Divyanka and Vivek tied the knot on July 8, 2016. The couple has been happily married for four years now and their love story still leaves the fans gushing over the two. Divyanka and Vivek have been quite expressive about their love. The couple often posts mushy pictures with each other on their social media handles and we can't help but say aww-dorable! Recently, Divyanka once again shared a cute loved-up picture with hubby Vivek on her Instagram handle asking him, "Aata Kya Khandala?" and his response is turning her cheeks pink.

He shared another picture of them together on Instagram and wrote, “Offer deke khud hi Sharma gayi." As seen in the picture, Vivek is all eyes for Divyanka and she looks away blushing. Vivek and Divyanka make for a good looking couple dressed in neutral-toned ensembles. Divyanka is seen wearing a heavily embellished salwar kurta teamed with a matching dupatta featuring zardozi border. On the other hand, Chandigarh's pride Vivek Dahiya looked super handsome as he wore a dull gold sherwani.

Also Read: Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya redefine couple goals as they enjoy a long drive together; WATCH Video

Credits :Instagram

Read More