PHOTOS: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is elegance personified as she poses in a stunning traditional outfit

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame looks absolutely gorgeous in a traditional outfit in her latest Instagram pictures. Check them out.

The very beautiful Dahiya is currently one of the most popular actresses of the Indian television industry. Most of us remember her as Dr. Ishita aka Ishi Maa from the popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Needless to say, Divyanka enjoys a massive fan following not only because of her utter beauty but also her acting prowess in all her shows. The stunning beauty had entered the world of web series too last year where she gave stellar performances.

Divyanka is frequently active on social media wherein she has been able to acquire a huge fan base. The Intezaar actress often keeps her fans updated with whatever is happening in her life. Recently, Divyanka has shared another set of pictures on her Instagram handle which will send her fans into frenzy. The actress is wearing a white coloured traditional outfit embellished with golden prints in which she looks absolutely gorgeous. Divyanka wears matching earrings and ties her hair up in a simple manner.

Check out the latest pictures of Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya below:

(ALSO READ: Divyanka Tripathi shares an adorable picture with hubby Vivek Dahiya as they wish fans a 'Happy 2020')

On the professional front, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya was last seen in the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein in which she was paired up opposite . She received a lot of appreciation for her brilliant acting in the show. On the personal front, Divyanka is married to Vivek Dahiya who is interestingly her former co – star too. The two of them are currently considered to be one of the most popular and beloved couples of Indian Telly town.

Credits :Instagram

Read More