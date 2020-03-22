PHOTOS: Drashti Dhami pampers herself with her adorable Quarantine partner amid Coronavirus scare

Here's how Drashti Dhami is spending her time in Quarantine amid the Coronovirus sacre. Take a look.

Staying indoors is not an easy task for many. But, amid this serious Coronavirus scare we have to do this, we have not a real option. It may be exhausting and testing your patience, but keep yourself and everyone around safe, it is the need of the hour. Though being locked in the house during quarantine can be tiresome, but many Bollywood and TV celebs are using this time for the good. In the latter category falls our beloved TV actress .

Drashti is missing from the small-screens for a long time but has been keeping in touch with her fans religiously. She keeps posting about her whereabouts to keep her fans engaged and not miss her much onscreen. The beautiful diva recently took to her Instagram handle to give us a glimpse of how she is spending time in self-isolation and quarantine. Just like everybody else, Drashti is doing what she loves the most, self-pampering. Yes, Drashti is on a self-pampering mode as she put on a soothing face mask for her much-needed home treatment. Well, taking care of the skin should not be missed, we appreciate it. Drashti posted her face-masked picture on Instagram and looked extremely cute.

If you're thinking Drashti is spending her time with hubby Niraj Khemka, you might be a little wrong, cause she has an adorable Quarantine partner. And it is none other than Drashti's doggo. Yes, the actress is relaxing and playing around with her furry friend amid this crucial time to keep everyone safe and secure.

Take a look at Drashti's QaranTime here:

What are your thoughts on the same? Don't you like Drashti's idea of going on a self-pampering session during the COVID-19 crisis? How are you managing up to it? Let us know in the comment section below.

