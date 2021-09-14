PHOTOS: Ekta Kapoor, Jeetendra and Tusshar Kapoor come together for Ganpati visarjan

The 10-day long Ganesh festival has kicked off. In many parts of the country, the festival is celebrated with huge enthusiasm. In Maharashtra, the festival is one of the main festivals. Many people bring Lord Ganesha idols to their homes and worship. Like every year, Ekta Kapoor also brought Ganesha idol to her home. She had shared celebration pictures on her Instagram. Many of her industry friends were seen joining her in the celebration. And today she bid adieu to the Bappa.

This year, Ekta performed the ceremonial Ganesh Visarjan with her brother Tusshar Kapoor and father Jitendra. For the visarjan, she wore a white kurta while Tusshar Kapoor wore a blue-and-white plaid shirt. Her father and veteran actor was seen black attire. Today, on the 5th day of Ganesh Utsav. The family bid goodbye to the Lord with the promise of him returning next year. The family performed the Ganesh Visarjan rituals. People gathered at their residence and the priest is also seen reciting the mantras.

Sussanne Khan, , with her husband Rohit Reddy and son Aaraav, Neelam Kothari Soni, Karishma Tanna, with wife Ankita Bhargava, screenwriter Mushtaq Shiekh, Ridhi Dogra, Parvin Dabas and wife Preeti Jhangiani and all had turned up in best ethnic outfits for Ganpati celebration.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Ekta had shared a picture of her in-house puja with her son posing for the camera. Sharing it, she wrote, “Ganpati Bhappa Maurya!!! To new beginnings n The God of prosperity …. Bless us all Aum Ganpatay Namha.”

