PHOTOS: Ekta Kapoor jokes about her little one’s behavior with her vs others

TV producer Ekta Kapoor has shared a hilarious post as she marks her son’s different reaction to her and her friend Krystle D’souza.

TV producer Ekta Kapoor is a name that does not need any introduction in the television industry. She has produced a long list of successful and highly popular TV shows. Apart from work-life, the producer is the daughter of actors Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor, also she has a younger brother, Tusshar Kapoor, who is also a Bollywood actor. The producer is the mother of a baby boy named Ravie Kapoor. She is very close to her son and often shares pictures and videos of the toddler. Ekta Kapoor has shared a funny post along with her son.

Ekta Kapoor shared a few pictures on her social media in which she has posted pictures with her son. She also shared pictures of her son with her friend Krystle D’souza. Ekta shared a contrast of her son’s interest towards his mother and his reaction when he was with Krystle D’souza. He was very happy to talk to her and also engaged in fun activities with her. The actress wrote in the caption, “Interest in mum vs interest in other girls !!! #motherslife ( swipe to see ..ps bottle in hand is a water filled bottle)”

See post here-

The prominent TV producer has created more than 150 shows. Some of her popular shows include Hum Paanch, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Kaahin Kissii Roz, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kahiin to Hoga, Kasamh Se, Pavitra Rishta, Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Jodha Akbar, Qubool hai, Naagin series, Kumkum Bhagya, Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki, Kundali Bhagya and others. She has also been producing web series which include Baarish, The Married Woman, Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu, and more.

Also read- Ankita Lokhande pens heartfelt note for beau Vicky Jain; Ekta Kapoor reacts

Credits :Pinkvilla Desk

Share your comment ×