PHOTOS: Erica Fernandes dons a casual look as seems lost in her thoughts on a misty morning

Erica Fernandes shares a picture of herself on social media from her outdoor shoot of the upcoming TV show.

The actress Erica Fernandes is immensely popular in the television industry for her elegance and beauty. The actress has a huge fan following because of her excellent acting chops. Erica Fernandes rose to fame with her role of Sonakshi in the show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aisa Bhi, in which she was paired with the actor Shaheer Sheikh. She is very active on social media and often shares pictures of herself with her fans. The actress has recently shared a picture from her shoot in Siliguri.

The actress has shared a beautiful picture with a lush green backdrop. She is seen standing by the door to the courtyard. She has worn a white shirt and paired it with a red cardigan. She has paired it with black loose-fit trousers. Her hair is tied in a bun and she seems lost in her thoughts as he stares at something far away.

The actress Erica Fernandes has started the shoot of the third season of her popular show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. The promos of the show are already out and her as well as the show fans are very eager to watch the show. The audience loves the chemistry of the actress with Shaheer Sheikh. The actress was last seen in the Ekta Kapoor’s show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, in which she played the role of Prerna. Her romance sequence with the actor Parth Samthaan was liked by the audience. She received the love and support of the audience.

Credits :Erica Fernandes instagram

