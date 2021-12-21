PHOTOS: Erica Fernandes slays in white formal outfit as she gets papped outside a dubbing studio

Erica Fernandes is regarded among the most fashionable actresses of the television industry. From traditional to formal attires, the actress pulls off everything effortlessly. She also enjoys a massive fan following on social media. The actress was last seen in the third season of the popular TV show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, in which she was paired opposite Shaheer Sheikh. Erica was recently spotted outside a dubbing studio, and left us stunned with her all-white formal look.

In the pictures, Erica is seen wearing a white turtleneck crop sweater with white bell bottom pants. The actress sported a white formal coat with a pink handbag. She paired the look with blue sneakers. Erica was papped outside a dubbing studio.

See pictures here:

Erica Fernandes recently quit the popular television show Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3, in which she played the lead character of Sonakshi Bose Dixit. She had shared in a post, “Sometimes when you have to choose between your self-respect and a show so dear.. you have to make hard decisions. (not mentioning the various other reasons) And you can't always take others responsibilities on your shoulders, you have to look after yourself and make choices based on that. I always give time to see if things change but when they don't, then you know you can't force someone to value you but you can choose to not be disrespected and move on to better things ahead.”



