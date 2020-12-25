PHOTOS: Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar GLISTEN in hues of cream & gold at their Nikaah ceremony

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar have been dating each other for quite some time now and had made their relationship official last month.

Gauahar Khan’s massive fan following has a big reason to rejoice today. After all, the gorgeous lady has married the love of her life Zaid Darbar. Yes! Gauahar and Zaid have finally tied the knot after dating each other for a couple of months. It was an intimate ceremony and the couple took their nuptial vows in the presence of their respective family members and close friends as per Muslim traditions. Amid these, happy moments, the couple was seen posing for the shutterbugs during their nikaah ceremony.

In the pics, Gauahar and Zaid were seen twinning in hues of cream. While groom Zaid wore a cream coloured sherwani and white pyjama which he had paired with a matching stole and brown coloured loafer, the Bigg Boss 7 winner looked resplendent in her bridal look. She opted for a cream coloured sharara with heavy silver embroidery and heavy dupatta. Gauahar had her make up game on point and had completed the look with golden jewellery. The lovebirds were seen distributing gifts to the paparazzi along with posing with happily on their big day.

Take a look at pics from Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s nikaah ceremony:

To note, Gauahar and Zaid, who have been dating each other for a while, made their relationship official in November this year as they got engaged. Ever since then, their social media has been a true blue mush fest. Their wedding festivities began on November 21 with their Chiksa ceremony wherein the couple had twinned in yellow.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Gauahar Khan & Zaid Darbar's candid moments steal hearts at her Mehendi ceremony

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×