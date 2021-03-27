PHOTOS: Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar look Summer ready in casuals as they step out in the city

Former Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan hit headlines after Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) filed an FIR against her at Oshiwara Police Station. The FIR was registered after she was accused of violating COVID 19 rules. According to reports, Gauahar had tested positive for COVID 19 and she was expected to be in self quarantine post her diagnosis. But the actress had allegedly stepped out for a shoot. Her negligence came into light after BMC officials had visited her at her Andheri West residence.

And today after a long gap the actress was spotted with her husband Zaid Darbar. The couple was looked lovely in their summer outfits. Gauahar was wearing denim shorts with a white T-shirt and Zaid wore a blue denim shirt and jeans. The couple waved to shutterbugs and even posed for them. Gauahar Khan opted for red colour lipstick. Meanwhile, it was also reported that the Tandav actress was kept in institutional quarantine till March 24.

Recently, Gauahar Khan’s father had passed away. The actress penned a heartfelt farewell for his daddy and wrote, “My Hero. No man like u, Ever! My father has passed, to the ever after as an Angel. Alhamdulillah. His passing away was a testament to his beautiful life n the best soul he was.” On the work front, Gauahar Khan was last seen in the web series Tandav. The political series also stars , Dimple Kapadia, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Kumud Mishra, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub among others.