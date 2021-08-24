PHOTOS: Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar make a stylish appearance as they get spotted at airport

Actress Gauahar Khan celebrated her birthday on August 23. Wishes poured in from all corners for the actress and her husband Zaid Darbar also penned a sweet message for his ladylove. He took to his Instagram handle and shared a beautiful picture of him kissing her. The couple is one of the most adorable couples. They always share their cosy pictures on social media. Today, a day after the birthday, the couple was spotted at the airport.

Both were looking stunning in their outfits. Gauahar was seen wearing a red short dress. She opted for natural makeup with light pink shade lipstick. She completed the look with sunglasses. Zaid Darbar was seen wearing pink shorts and hoodie. Both smiled and pose for the shutterbugs. They looked great together. The couple did not disclose whether they are heading to. They had recently returned from Russia.

Coming back to her birthday, Zaid had written, “This day will always be special! It was the day I proposed my wife and it’s been a year since she said yes. She is the strongest and has the best soul, Happiest birthday to this lovely person. I love you @gauaharkhan."

Gauahar and Zaid married in December last year in Mumbai. On the work front, the actress was last seen in 14 Phere. She will be next seen in Kaali Peeli Tales. The trailer is out.

