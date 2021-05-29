PHOTOS: Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar rock sporty attire as they keep up with COVID 19 norms while heading out

Among the popular couples, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar never fail to make heads turn. On Saturday, the two were snapped as they headed out in the city. The paparazzi clicked them in the frame and they followed all COVID 19 protocols.

Among the couples who never fail to light up the internet with their cute PDA, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's name shines right at the top. Gauahar and Zaid often share cute photos on social media and leave netizens in awe of their romance. Not just this, when they step out together in the city, they manage to make heads turn. Speaking of this, on Saturday, Zaid and Gauahar were snapped when they headed out in the city. The couple kept up all COVID 19 protocols as the paparazzi snapped them.

In the photos, Gauahar and Zaid could be seen walking out of a building and walking towards their car when the paparazzi caught up with them. Gauahar is seen asking the paps to maintain distance from them as they click their photos. In the photos, the actress is seen clad in a brown hoodie with light grey track pants and black sneakers. On the other hand, Zaid is seen sporting a white tee with navy blue track pants and sneakers. The couple was seen keeping their masks on as they posed for the paps.

Take a look:

Recently, the two were in the headlines when they got their COVID 19 vaccination done. The couple took their first dose of COVID 19 vaccine and shared a photo on social media. With it, Gauahar wrote, "A lot of people don’t know that getting vaccinated is being responsible right now ! Log on to cowin app n get an appointment , especially for the elderly in your family . Got my driver also an appointment n it was easy n much needed ! Don’t forget your staff n people who may not know the procedure.. help one another." Not just this, her Darjeeling vacay photos with Zaid also have been setting the internet on fire.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Gauahar was last seen in Tandav with , Dimple Kapadia and Sunil Grover. The actress' performance on the show was quite appreciated.

Also Read|Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar get papped at airport in athleisure and masks; SEE PHOTO

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×