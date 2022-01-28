PHOTOS: Gautam Gulati, Gauahar Khan, Rakhi Sawant and Shamita’s mother spotted on Bigg Boss 15 sets

Bigg Boss 15 is all set for a grand finale which will take place on January 29 and 30. Contestants are also excited to know who will lift the trophy. The promo released by the makers shows all previous seasons' winners will be seen performing at the stage. Ahead of the finale, they were also spotted on the set for shooting. Gautam Gulati, Gauahar Khan, Shweta Tiwari were seen. Apart from them, Rakhi Sawant along with her husband Ritesh was also seen.

Gautam, the winner of Bigg Boss 8, was seen wearing a camouflage jacket paired with a white T-shirt. He posed for the shutterbugs. Gauahar was seen coming out of her car in a black tracksuit. She was seen adhering to COVID-19 protocols and avoided posing for the shutterbugs. Rakhi Sawant and Ritesh were also seen coming out of the car. The actress wore a black tee and paired with maroon pants. The couple has been trending since day one of the show. Shweta Tiwari, Rajiv Adatia and Donal Bisht were also seen on the set.

Take a look at the photos here:

Well, to note, the show was extended for two weeks. The reasons were not disclosed. The top six contestants are Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Rashami Desai, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal. Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale have also been eliminated from the show.

