PHOTOS: Govinda and Neelam Kothari spread the magic of 90’s romance on sets of Super Dancer 4

Govinda and Neelam Kothari win the hearts of their fans with their special dance as they grace the sets of the kids dance reality show Super Dancer 4.

The stars of the 90’s Govinda and Neelam Kothari have a special place in the hearts of the audiences. The fabulous actors had together given numerous superhit movies like Khudgarz, Sindoor, Do Qaidi, Taaqatwar, Farz Ki Jung, among others. Govinda and Neelam were considered as a perfect on-screen couple and their romantic chemistry was highly appreciated. They recently were seen together as they graced the sets of Super Dancer 4. The duo had come together on the show Super Dancer 4 after a period of more than 20 years.

Neelam Kothari was a sight to behold on the sets of the kids dance reality show. She looked gorgeous in a black sequin suit and she had paired it with exquisite jewellery. She looked radiant and was accompanied by Govinda, who was twinning with Neelam, as he wore a black blazer and the same colour trousers. The duo had a great time on screen and entertained their fans as they danced on their track Aap Ke Aajane Se. Govinda also shook a leg with the judges of the show and Geeta Kapur.

The stunning actress Neelam Kothar received a beautiful surprise on the sets of the show, which was an encouraging video from her hubby and daughter. Everyone on the sets became emotional on seeing the video message.

Neelam Kothari was a prominent actress of ’90s, but she had left acting after her marriage to take care of her family. The actress will be seen soon on the TV in the show Super Dancer 4, along with the Govinda. The episode will be a delight to watch for the viewers.

