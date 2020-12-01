PHOTOS: Groom Aditya Narayan looks dapper in cream & golden sherwani as he gears up to marry Shweta Agarwal

As Aditya Narayan is all set to marry Shweta Agarwal today, pics from his baraat has surfaced and the groom looks over the moon on his special day.

Aditya Narayan has all the reasons to be on cloud nine these days. After all, one of the most eligible bachelors in the industry is set to ditch his bachelorhood and is marrying his ladylove Shweta Agarwal today. Interestingly, their wedding ceremonies had begun since a couple of days and social media was inundated with posts from their pre-wedding functions. And as Aditya’s baraat is set to leave for the wedding venue we have got our hands on pics from the former Indian Idol 11 singer’s baraat.

In the pics, groom Aditya was seen dressed in a white and cream coloured sherwani paired with matching turban. While he was all smiles on his special day, the Shaapit actor and his baraatis made sure to take precautions in wake of the COVID 19 pandemic. In fact, the groom was seen wearing a mask on his big day. On the other hand, renowned singer Udit Narayan was over the moon for his son’s big day and was seen shaking the leg in the baraat.

Take a look at Aditya Narayan’s pic from his baraat as he gears up to marry ladylove Shweta Agarwal:

To note, Aditya and Shweta have been dating each for quite some time now. He announced his wedding a while ago. Interestingly, his mother Deepa Narayan, who is soon going to be a sasu maa, had also shared a beautiful pic from the couple’s tilak ceremony wherein Aditya and Shweta were seen smiling as they posed with her at the function.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

