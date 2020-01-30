PHOTOS: Hacked actor Hina Khan is at her stylish best as she steps out to promote the film

Today, Hina Khan was snapped promoting Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked. See PHOTOS!

Of late, has been busy with the promotions of Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked and every day, this former Bigg Boss contestant steps out in her stylish best to promote the film. And today, Hina Khan brightened up the day as she stepped out looking chic as ever. In the photos, Hina Khan is seen wearing a pink and white checkered outfit and as always, she was all smiles and posed for the paparazzi.

Post making her debut at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival, Hina Khan started shooting for Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked, which will mark Hina’s debut in Bollywood, and a few days back, the makers dropped the first poster of the film. Ever since the trailer of the film was dropped online, fans have showered immense love on the film and literally, counting days to the films release, which hit the screens on February 7, 2020.

Talking about Hacked, the film is directed by Vikram Bhatt, and the film, essentially revolves around Hina Khan, who portrays the role of a successful businesswoman who gets tracked by a 19-year-old lover. Hacked highlights how cyber-security and online privacy is in danger these days and today, the makers of Hacked dropped the first song of the film titled Tu Jo Mili. Besides Hina, Hacked also stars Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar in pivotal roles.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

