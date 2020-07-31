  1. Home
  2. tv

PHOTOS: Himanshi Khurana recalls 'beautiful' moments with Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Shefali Jariwala & others

Himanshi Khurana took down her memory lane as she reminisced beautiful memories with Bigg Boss 13 pals Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Shefali Jariwala, Hindustani Bhau and Vishal Aditya Singh on International Friendship Day. Take a look.
17234 reads Mumbai Updated: July 31, 2020 02:47 pm
PHOTOS: Himanshi Khurana recalls 'beautiful' moments with Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Shefali Jariwala & othersPHOTOS: Himanshi Khurana recalls 'beautiful' moments with Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Shefali Jariwala & others

Bigg Boss 13 was a roller-coaster ride, not only for contestants but also for the viewers. The BB 13 house was filled with loads of drama, fights, and emotions. While everybody entered as an individual in the BB 13 house, many forme bonds and made friends. Yesterday, as the world celebrated International Friendship day, Himanshi Khurana took down her memory lane to share some 'beautiful moments' with some of her closed-ones from the show, who still share a great rapport. 

The Punjabi Kudi shared throwback pictures with Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Shefali Jariwala, Hindustani Bhau (Vikas Fathak), and Vishal Aditya Singh from the BB 13 house, and also from their meet-ups after the show. She recalled some memories made with them, as she looked back in time. Not one or two, she shared several old photos giving a glimpse of the bond she shared with these people inside the house. She wished a 'Happy Friendship Day' to these beloved minions, and Rashami replied sweetly saying, 'Yes baby!.' 

Take a look at Himanshi's posts here: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Happy friendship day minions

A post shared by Himanshi Khurana (@iamhimanshikhurana) on

On the work front, Himanshi is gearing up for her third music video with beau Asim Riaz. The duo, who is lovingly called 'AsiManshi' is all set to feature in a song sung by Arijit Singh. It will be Asim and Himanshi's third collaboration after Kalla Sohna Nai and Khyaal Rakhya Kar. The upcoming song's titled, release date, and first look are still awaited. 

Recently, Himanshi's song Distance dropped in, and loverboy Asim showered praises on her ladylove asking fans to support her always. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. 

ALSO READ: Asim Riaz shares an inspiring note on 'love what you do' as he flaunts his perfectly toned body; See photos

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
A Timeline of Kangana Ranaut & Taapsee Pannu’s War of Words
Karishma Tanna on KKK 10 win, insider outsider, nepotism, stereotyped for being from TV, rejections
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case; Late actor’s father KK Singh makes shocking allegations against Rhea Chakraborty
Celebrities who shared monochrome photos for the latest ‘women supporting women’ challenge on social media
Elli Avram’s struggles as a foreigner; No one gave me house on rent; stayed in a room of cockroaches
Pinkvilla Rewind: What Shilpa Shetty, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor eat in an entire day
Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Things revealed by the actors about their bond
Mostlysane aka Prajakta Koli on acting debut, sexism, trolls & competing with Bhuvan, Nick, Ashish
Khatron Ke Khiladi winners list till date and what they are up to now; Find out
Kriti Sanon on her family, nepotism, losing films to starkids, chemistry with Sushant Singh Rajput

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement