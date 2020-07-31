PHOTOS: Himanshi Khurana recalls 'beautiful' moments with Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Shefali Jariwala & others

Himanshi Khurana took down her memory lane as she reminisced beautiful memories with Bigg Boss 13 pals Asim Riaz, Rashami Desai, Shefali Jariwala, Hindustani Bhau and Vishal Aditya Singh on International Friendship Day. Take a look.

Bigg Boss 13 was a roller-coaster ride, not only for contestants but also for the viewers. The BB 13 house was filled with loads of drama, fights, and emotions. While everybody entered as an individual in the BB 13 house, many forme bonds and made friends. Yesterday, as the world celebrated International Friendship day, Himanshi Khurana took down her memory lane to share some 'beautiful moments' with some of her closed-ones from the show, who still share a great rapport.

The Punjabi Kudi shared throwback pictures with Asim Riaz, , Shefali Jariwala, Hindustani Bhau (Vikas Fathak), and Vishal Aditya Singh from the BB 13 house, and also from their meet-ups after the show. She recalled some memories made with them, as she looked back in time. Not one or two, she shared several old photos giving a glimpse of the bond she shared with these people inside the house. She wished a 'Happy Friendship Day' to these beloved minions, and Rashami replied sweetly saying, 'Yes baby!.'

Take a look at Himanshi's posts here:

On the work front, Himanshi is gearing up for her third music video with beau Asim Riaz. The duo, who is lovingly called 'AsiManshi' is all set to feature in a song sung by Arijit Singh. It will be Asim and Himanshi's third collaboration after Kalla Sohna Nai and Khyaal Rakhya Kar. The upcoming song's titled, release date, and first look are still awaited.

Recently, Himanshi's song Distance dropped in, and loverboy Asim showered praises on her ladylove asking fans to support her always. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

