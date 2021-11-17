PHOTOS: Hina Khan aces comfort with fashion with her tie and dye blue outfit for the airport

Hina Khan is among the most fashionable actresses in the television sector. Her looks and style statement often create trends on social media. She is among the very few actresses who look effortlessly beautiful in Indian as well as western outfits. Hina Khan loves to share her various looks on social media and her fans shower her with lots of love on her posts. She has recently posted pictures in a stunning out as she waits at the airport.

In the pictures shared by Naagin fame actress, she has donned casual and comfy joggers and a matching t-shirt. She had tied the t-shirt in a knot as she flaunted her abdomen. She had paired the look with white shoes and black sunglasses. The actress had also sported a handbag as she is seen at the airport. She added an interesting and quirky caption on the post, which read as, “I follow my heart, and it only leads me to the Airports Does this happen to you as well ?”

See post here-

The actress rose to fame with the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, where she played the role of Akshara for almost eight years. The actress was last seen on the television screen for the show Bigg Boss 15, where she entered the show and made the contestants do interesting tasks. She has also been part of numerous music videos in the past few months. Her music video named ‘Barbaad’ with actor Angad Bedi had received lots of appreciation from the fans.



