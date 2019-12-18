PHOTOS: Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma are having a fun time as they promote their new single Raanjhana

Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma recently stepped out for the promotions of their new single, Raanjhana. Check out their latest pictures.

When and Priyank Sharma’s friendship started off a few years back in Bigg Boss 11, no one thought they would become one of the most popular duos of the Indian television industry. Post their stint in Bigg Boss, the two of them have been often spotted hanging out together and have also been setting major friendship goals for others. Recently, Priyank and Hina collaborated for a music video titled Raanjhana which has received tremendous response from the music lovers.

The two of them have been quite busy off late as they are busy promoting Raanjhana in numerous platforms. In fact, they also visited the Bigg Boss house for the same. Hina and Priyank have been recently snapped as they stepped out for the promotion of the music video again. Hina looked chic in a denim on denim outfit. On the other hand, Priyank Sharma looked dapper in a black and white striped t – shirt and matching denims. Their fun banter is quite visible in the pictures too!

Check out the latest pictures of Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma below:

(ALSO READ: Hina Khan & Priyank Sharma’s hilarious banter about Bigg Boss at Raanjhana’s launch is too cute to miss; WATCH)

Talking about the music video Raanjhana, Hina and Priyank are showcased as two lovers who are reborn post which they cross each other’s paths again. All the ardent fans of Priyank and Hina went berserk post the release of the video which has already crossed 15 million views on YouTube. Well – known Bollywood singer Arijit Singh has crooned the beautiful song. The interesting part here is that the video ends with a ‘to be continued’ tag which means that this amazing pair will make a comeback on – screen soon!

Credits :Instagram

Read More