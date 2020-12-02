PHOTOS: Hina Khan calls herself boss babe as she stuns in a black outfit while chilling on a beach in Maldives

Hina Khan is currently enjoying her vacation in Maldives. Her parents and beau Rocky Jaiswal have also accompanied her to the place.

It was only a few days back when surprised everyone as she jetted off to Maldives with her beau Rocky Jaiswal and parents. We could not stop gushing over Hina and Rocky as they arrived at the airport with style. Later on, the former Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress won hearts with her fam jam pictures from the exotic locale. Moreover, Hina’s stylish outfits and killer expressions in her pictures and videos obviously sent the fans into a frenzy.

Meanwhile, as we speak of this, Hina has shared a few more pictures as she chills by the beach of the exotic locale. The actress looks stunning as she is wearing a black and white luxury kaftan teamed up with a pair of matching slippers. She also wears a customized off-white hat that reads ‘HK on vacay.’ Apart from that, the Hacked star also calls herself a boss babe and the fun part is that those initials are also inscribed on her slippers!

Check out the pictures below:

It’s not only Hina Khan’s solo pictures that have caught our attention here. The actress is also winning hearts at times when she shares some fam jam pictures that also include her beau Rocky Jaiswal. Earlier, Hina entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as a Toofani Senior alongside Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla. Not only that but the actress also made a cameo appearance in Naagin 5 that features Surbhi Chandna, Mohit Sehgal, Sharad Malhotra, and others in the lead roles.

Credits :Hina Khan Instagram

