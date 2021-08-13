PHOTOS: Hina Khan dons a black sporty look with cute braids as she gets papped at the airport

is undeniably the fashion queen of the entertainment industry. She is known for rocking all kinds of looks including casual, formal, traditional, modern, chic, and others, very effortlessly. The actress has a massive fan following on social media owing to her statement looks and fashion trends. She was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport in a very casual yet cool look.

Hina Khan was recently papped at the airport as she was seen going towards her car. The actress is very humble by nature, as she stopped and posed for the paps. She also removed her mask to pose for the photographers. Hina Khan looks gorgeous yet chic in a black loose t-shirt and black shorts. She paired the look with white sports shoes and a blue crossbody bag. She wore geometrical black sunglasses along with cute braids. The actress looked adorable as she flaunted her cute hairstyle.

See photos:

Hina Khan had been working on a new song with the actor Shaheer Sheikh. She has been sharing stories from her shoot for the past few days. This is her another music video with the actor. Their first video song ‘Baarish Ban Jaana’ was highly appreciated by their fans. She had shared a look from the new music video as she captioned, “Only for your eyes.. ShaHina is Back with a Bang.. @shaheernsheikh #MohabbatHai coming soon Directed by the very talented @mohitsuri”