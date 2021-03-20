PHOTOS: Hina Khan dons an uber cool striped jumpsuit as she walks out of airport in Mumbai

Hina Khan is back from her vacay in the Maldives and was spotted at the Mumbai airport. She looks stunning in her airport look.

has been dropping photo bombs since she has reached the Maldives. The gorgeous actress with a perfectly toned body has finally returned from vacation with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. She was papped at the Mumbai airport as she walked towards her ride. The stunning actress, who became immensely popular with her role of Akshara on the longest-running TV daily soap Yeh Rishta Kha Kehlata Hai, has been known for her impressive style statements. Interestingly, the diva managed to keep up with the trajectory and once again dished out major fashion goals as she was recently clicked by paparazzi at the airport.

The spectacular style icon Hina Khan happily posed for the paparazzi at the airport and was all smiles. The actress has recently returned from her trip to the Maldives, where she enjoyed the time at the beach as well as underwater. Her airport look was an excellent blend of cool and comfortable as she sported a white striped loose jumpsuit, with black sports shoes and a crossbody bag. The actress also wore a cute headband, black geometrical shades, and a watch to accentuate the look. Her tanned look is proof that she had a great time at the beaches.

Take a look-

Hina Khan is known for her fabulous fashion statement and impeccable dressing sense. The actress was in the Maldives recently, and her pictures from there are causing rave on the internet. The actress worked on various TV shows and web series, and now she will appear in films very soon.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

